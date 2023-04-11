Former President John Mahama has touted himself as the best person to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as its flagbearer into the 2024 presidential election.

He said his experience as a politician makes him the best candidate, urging the party not to take the risk of trying another person.

The former president said this at Somanya in the Yilo Krobo constituency as part of campaign tour of the Eastern region.

“We don’t want experiment again. Let nobody tell us to try him. If I was sure that they can stand against NPP and win the elections, I wouldn’t have contested but we can’t take the risk because the only person the NPP are scared of in the NDC is John Dramani Mahama”

“They have sleepless nights anytime they hear my name. It is the reason why they keep telling the NDC to bring a fresh person. Are you the ones to tell us what we should do. It’s just like Kotoko dictating to Hearts of Oak the kind of player they should field as a captain and a goalkeeper in a match. It’s non of your business. I am so much convinced that God has given us power already” he stated

Mr. Mahama is seeking reelection as the flagbearer of the NDC ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

He will contesting with former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Dufuor and former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu.