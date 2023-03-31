Nathaniel Codjoe was the toast of the audience at the University of Cape Coast’s graduation ceremony on March 30 emerging the best student from his class.

He certainly earned the plaudits that came his way after sweeping 16 out of 22 awards that were available.

It is reported that Dr. Codjoe is an old student of St Peter’s Secondary School, Nkwatia-Kwahu in the Eastern region.

Social media users have been celebrating the rare feat that he put up with old students of St. Peters specifically claiming special bragging rights.

What UCC wrote about Dr. Cudjoe’s feat:

Nathaniel Codjoe, freshly-graduated medical doctor from the School of Medical Sciences, picked 16 awards (out of 22) at the second session of the 55th Congregation Ceremony held for graduates from the College of Health and Allied Sciences.

Nathaniel Cudjoe was adjudged the:

1.Best Student in Anatomy

2.Best Student in Medical Biochemistry

3. Best Graduating Student in Physiology

4. Best Student in Microbiology

5. Best Student in Community Medicine

6.Best Student in Chemical Pathology

7. Best Student in Pharmacology

8.Best Student in Clinical student

9. Best Graduating Male Student

10.Best Graduating Pre-Clinical Student

11. Best Student in MB ChB Final Part II

12.Best Overall Performance

13. Best Overall Male Medical Student

14.Best Student in Family Medicine

15.Molecular Medicine with Certificate

16. Best student in Ear, Nose and Throat Rotation.