There is a trending video of Ghanaian Kumawood actor Wayoosi, where he can be seen dancing to a highlife song while dressed like a woman.

This is not out of the ordinary for Wayoosi, as he is known for his comical performances in Kumawood movies.

During the video, Wayoosi donned a colourful dress and danced to the tune of “Yaa Boatemaa,” a famous highlife song by renowned highlife artiste Obuoba J A Adofo.

He even wore a wig to enhance his feminine appearance and brushed it away from his cheeks while dancing, mimicking the way women move their hair when it covers their face.

Wayoosi sang along to the song while performing, and he jokingly referred to himself as “Auntie Wayoosi” in the video’s caption, which was later shared on Instagram by Ghanaian blogger Sammy Kay Media.

As highlife music was playing, he felt it was appropriate to dress up as a woman and have fun.