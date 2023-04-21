Some 14 communities on the Bowobra to Piase road in the Sehwi Wiawso municipality have organised communal labour to fix their deplorable stretch.

This is after the Member of Parliament for the area, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, who doubles as the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation failed to honor his promise of reshaping the road.

The residents within the 14 communities including Swansea, Shed, Gariba, Nyamenae, Apentenmadi, Okyeamekrom, Gyasehene, and others united for the common front.

About 4,000 people have been cut off from the district capital where they can have access to healthcare and important services due to the state of the road.

Farmers and traders find it difficult to transport crops to the market and same as students and pregnant women also find it uneasy to use the road especially, in the rainy season.

Meanwhile, the few drivers who can access the road charge outrageously which has made the situation a living hell for the inhabitants.

The residents told Adom News that before the 2020 election, Dr Kwaku Afriyie promised to reshape their road, adding that the cost of reshaping their road is like house-keeping money for his wife.

They, however, called on him to remember his promise made to them before they also advise themselves going into the 2024 elections.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress Parliamentary Candidate hopeful for the Sehwi Wiawso constituency, Sam Jerome, supported the residents with two trips of gravel to fill the dangerous portions of the road.