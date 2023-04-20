Former Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah, is set to be appointed as Asante Kotoko manager, according to local media reports.

The Porcupine Warriors are currently without a permanent coach after the sacking of Seydou Zerbo.

The Burkinabe trainer was shown the exit following the 2-0 home defeat to Medeama SC last month.

However, Abdul Gazale, has been the interim boss.

Appiah has reached an agreement in principle with the club, subject to the approval of Nana Yaw Amponsah, the Chief Executive Officer and the club’s board according to reports.

Appiah has been without a club since leaving Kenpong Soccer Academy earlier this year.

He has managed the Black Stars at two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

His vast experience and legendary status at the club might play a key role ahead of other local coaches the club has spoken to.

With the Porcupines, Kwasi Appiah won seven Ghana Premier League titles and the African Champions League in 1983.

Kotoko play their next game against Premier League leaders, Aduana Stars, at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday 27 games on Sunday.