Veteran Ghanaian coach, James Kuuku Dadzie, has expressed his willingness to take on the technical director role at Asante Kotoko.

Kuuku Dadzie is currently unattached after leaving his role as the head coach of Ebusua Dwarfs.

However, in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, he stated that he is not interested in the day-to-day coaching but is ready to serve as the technical director for the Reds.

“For now, I’m not keen on day-to-day coaching, but I have the technical expertise so as a technical advisor. I can impact both the playing body and the technical team at Kotoko if called upon,” he told Akoma FM.

“Football is more like schooling, we have the practical and theoretical aspects. I can deal with the theoretical aspect.

“I’m a CAF instructor who trains coaches so I will be able to impact them. I have seen the goals Kotoko is currently conceding and it’s all about their training regime,” he added.

Asante Kotoko, who are the defending champions of the Ghana Premier League, have struggled to defend their title and currently sit 5th on the pile with 43 points after 29 games and will welcome Gold Stars to the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday 30 games.

