The management of Asante Kotoko has responded to criticisms suggesting that some accident victims have been left to fend for themselves.

The accident, which occurred on July 12, 2017, left several members of the team injured.

The Kotoko team bus was involved in the accident when returning to Kumasi from Accra after a Ghana Premier League game against Inter Allies, which claimed the life of the team’s deputy chief equipment officer, Thomas Obeng Asare and injured several of the playing body including the coach Steve Polack and his assistant Godwin Ablordey.

In a statement released, the club acknowledged the disappointment expressed by the accident victims regarding the lack of support they have received since the incident.

Although the current management led by Nana Yaw Amponsah did not assume office until 2020 he assured the victims that they are taking the issue seriously and working with the board to find a solution.

“Management has taken notice of disappointment pouring out in respect of lack of support for the victims of the accident which occurred in 2017,” the statement said.

“Upon assuming office in 2020, Management and the Board sought to help find a solution to deal with this matter without success.

“Management shall engage the Board again on the matter. In anticipation of approval from the Board, we have started engaging representatives of the victims and will come out with a short to medium-term plan to alleviate their situation in the coming days.

“Thank you.”

What happened?

On July 12 2017, the Kumasi Asante Kotoko team bus was involved in a fatal accident at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region after a league match with Inter Allies in Accra.

The team bus with registration number, AS 7329-13 was carrying a total of 35 people incurred the accident around 9:45 pm.

Some officials of the team including the Assistant Coach, Godwin Ablordey, and players Baba Mahama, Ahmed Adams, Nana Berchie and Amos Frimpong sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The team’s equipment manager, Thomas Obeng Asare lost his life in the process.

