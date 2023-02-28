Aduana Stars General Manager, Takyi Arhin, says Asante Kotoko cannot defend their league title with Syedou Zerbo in charge as head coach.

The Burkinabe trainer replaced Prosper Narteh Ogum with the aim of winning laurels.

However, the Porcupine Warriors have been inconsistent in the ongoing season.

The Reds on Sunday got eliminated from the MTN FA Cup after suffering a 1-0 defeat against Aduana at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in the Round of 16 games.

Following the defeat, the veteran football administrator believes Kotoko need to think about next season.

According to him, the team is weak and does not have a good trainer to defend the title.

“Asante Kotoko need to prepare for next season because this current team is not good to win the Premier League,” he told Kumasi-based Otec FM.

“They don’t have a good coach looking at their performances of late.

“Seydou Zerbo needs to learn more and stop the unnecessary talks about officiating,” he added.

Asante Kotoko will hope to return to winning ways when they host Bechem United in the matchday 19 games at the Baba Yara Stadium in the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.