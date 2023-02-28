Former President John Mahama will on Thursday, March 2 launch his campaign ahead of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primaries for the 2024 elections.

The event is scheduled to take place at the University of Health and Allied Sciences at Sokode near Ho.

Mr Mahama is expected to speak on the theme; Building the Ghana we want together.

The former president is one of the four aspirants who have picked up nomination forms to contest in the flagbearership race slated for May 13, 2023.

Others are former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu and businessman, Ernest Kwaku Kobeah.

The NDC on Friday, February 24, 2023, closed the window for aspirants to pick up nomination forms.

They are expected to fill out the forms and return them to the party headquarters between March 20-22, 2023.