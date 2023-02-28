The Managing Director of Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST), has assured tanker owners and drivers will not be left out in the proposed construction of a petroleum product pipeline from Accra to Kumasi.

Edwin Alfred Provencal has said though their interests are sometimes conflicting, the union remains their strategic business partner.

In view of this, he said they will be made partners in the project with a 20% share allocated to them to fund.

He revealed this on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem and explained the set percentage will require the union to contribute $80 million to fund the project.

Mr Provencal stated it would have been his greatest desire for the union to completely own the project but the total amount to him will be too much for them to handle.

“Our job with the tanker drivers is interesting because they will be happy if BOST is ineffective because they will have jobs to do but when we are efficient, their businesses will go down but we don’t want to collapse their jobs so through equity, they have a 20% share in the pipeline project.

“So that even though their businesses will go down, they will still have something to rely on. The project is about 400 million dollars so they will be paying 80 million and we have over 3,000 tankers with several owners so I’m positive they can pay the money,” he said.

ALSO READ:

BOST sanctions transporters for fuel adulteration

Wreaths with BOST CEO’s name welcome staff to work

Mr Provencal stated there are strategic engagements being held through the Energy Ministry to ensure that the business of fuel transportation is conducted in an efficient and an environmentally friendly and sustainable manner