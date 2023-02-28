The Vice President, Dr Muhamudu Bawumia, on Tuesday joined both retired and serving officers of the Ghana Armed Forces to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the 28th February Christianburg Shooting incident in Accra.

Vice- President Dr. Muhamudu Bawumia

Also in attendance were Interior Minister; Ambrose Dery, Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul, Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama and other security agencies as well as traditional authorities in the Osu Alata and the Greater Accra Region, School children and a cross-section of Ghanaians.

Traditional leaders of the various Clans

Queen Mothers from the various clans

School children

A prayer was said for the fallen soldiers.

A roll call was done for the departed souls after which a minute of silence was observed to honour them.

The flags were hoisted in honour of the fallen soldiers.

Dr Bawumia laid the wreath on the government and the people of Ghana at the cenotaph of the three gallant soldiers of the Gold Coast Regiment of the Royal West African Frontier Force, namely Sergeant Adjetey, Corporal Attipoe and Private Odartey Lamptey.

Statute of Cpl Attipoe

Statute of Pte Odartey Lamptey

Statue of Sgt Adjetey

Dr Bawumia at the celebration.

Dr Bawumia led the wreath laying

Dr Bawumia led the wreath laying

Vice Admiral Amoama also laid a wreath for the fallen soldiers.

Vice Admiral Amoama

The ceremony was held at the Nationalism Park, Osu.

The ceremony is marked every year to commemorate the defenceless 3 Ex-Servicemen who were killed by the colonial Police while marching peacefully at Osu to present a petition to the then Governor, Sir Gerald Creasy.

Adomonline.com’s Joseph Odotei was present to capture the scenes: