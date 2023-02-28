Ghanaian diminutive socialite Shatta Bandle has turned heads on social media after sharing a video of his trip to the United Arab Emirates, Dubai.

Sharing the video on his verified Instagram page, he was spotted seated on the back of a camel with one of his friends seated behind him to offer him some form of support.

With both of them dressed in all-white, Shatta Bandle looked frightened when it was time for him to get off the camel.

He wrote a motivational quote as the caption, which caused a lot of stir online as many tried to find the correlation between the caption and the video. He wrote:

FOCUS ON YOUR CAREER LOVE IS A SCAM.