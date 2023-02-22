A video of Christian Atsu’s sister, Christiana Atsupie Twasam, crying passionately has gone viral as many Ghanaians wish her strength in these trying times.

Dressed in all-black, Christiana was seated next to where guests and well-wishers wrote the book of condolence,

She had in her hand a white handkerchief which she used to wipe her uncontrollable tears. Sadly, no one was by her side to comfort her as she cried.

This has raised concerns among some Ghanaians, who wished they were there to comfort her.

Check out the video from yen.com: