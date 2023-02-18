Christian Atsu’s twin sister and elder brother were present at the site when his body was recovered Saturday morning, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Ghana has said.

The Ghana Embassy in Türkiye is currently making the necessary arrangements with the assistance of the Government of Türkiye to have the body transported to Ghana for burial.

In a statement Saturday morning, the ministry said it has received the “unfortunate news of the recovery of the body of Christian Atsu from the rubble of his apartment,” following the earthquake which struck Türkiye on February 6, 2023.

“This comes after almost 12 days of tortuous search by a rescue team,” the ministry said.

It said the Ghana Embassy in Türkiye which conveyed the sad news, indicates that the body was recovered early this morning, Saturday, February 18, 2023.

”The elder brother and twin sister of Christian Atsu and an Officer of the Embassy were present at the site when the body was recovered.

“Government extends to the widow and family of Christian Atsu our deepest condolences. The Embassy is currently making the necessary arrangements with the assistance of the Government of Türkiye to have the body transported to Ghana for burial. The public will be updated on further developments.,” it added.