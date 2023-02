A former Member of Parliament for Shama in the Western Region, Dr Ato Panford, has died.

A family source confirmed the sad news in an interview.

The source said Uncle Ato, as he is otherwise called, died Sunday morning at the GPHA Hospital in Takoradi,

Dr Panford was the Member of Parliament for Shama in the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

Until his demise this morning, he was the senior Advisor Enterprise Audit – AfCFTA National Coordinating Office.