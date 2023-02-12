Social media is flooded with prayer-filled messages from concerned fans to the first child of Nigerian superstar, Davido.

This was after the lass’ mother posted on Snapchat that she has been hospitalised after going down with an undisclosed ailment.

Sophia Momodu posted a video of her daughter in a hospital as she struggled to walk with an intravenous injection attached to her arm.

She wrote, “One thing about the devil, he’s gonna tell a lie but we move.”

Her post has ignited concerns in fans as Davido is still yet to get over the loss of his son, Ifeanyi.