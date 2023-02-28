The CEO of Crime Check Foundation has joined the list of persons who have visited the family house of the late Christian Atsu to commiserate with the family.

In a photo on Facebook, Ibrahim Kwarteng, who had a close relationship with Christian Atsu, looked visibly sad as he posed close to a big poster which had Atsu’s photo.

On the Facebook handle of Crime Check TVGH, Mr Kwarteng was enveloped in emotions as he prayed to God to grant his friend a peaceful rest and announced the venue for the one week celebration of the greatest footballer.

He wrote:

Mourning a dear brother and great philanthropist. One week celebration is Saturday 4th March at East Legon Adjiringanor Park. May the Almighty Allah grant him jannatul firdaus.

Netizens, who reacted to the photo, sympathised with him and the family and urged them to be strong in their difficult moments.

