General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr Titus Beyuo, who recently resigned from his position, has said he has been involved in politics for a very long time.

To him, it may not be purely party politics but right from basic school, he was the school prefect through to senior high school where he went into a stiff contest with Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

“We are all political animals and have been involved in politics for a very long time. I have been a student leader all my life although not purely party politics. From basic school, Martyrs of Uganda, I was the school prefect.

“When I came to Pope John’s School, myself and Oppong Nkrumah went into a very stuff contest, I was the school prefect and Oppong Nkrumah became my assistant. From there I came to Legon and I was the President of the Medical Students Association. In terms of party politics, I have been a sympathiser and a member of the NDC for a while,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday.

Dr Beyuo has resigned from his post to contest the NDC parliamentary primary in the Lambussie Constituency of the Upper West Region.

The medical practitioner said his decision to venture into politics has been influenced by his desire to better the lives of a lot of locals in the Lambussie Constituency.

According to him, the constituency is pregnant with a lot of prospects and therefore the need for a “stronger representation on the national stage.”