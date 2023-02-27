Asante Kotoko coach, Seydou Zerbo, has accused referee Amadu Ibrahim following their defeat against Aduana Stars in the MTN FA Cup on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered a 1-0 defeat against the ‘Ogya’ lads in the Round of 16 games at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park at Dormaa.

Sam Adams converted a penalty in the 57th minute to give Aduana the win and seal progression to the quarterfinal stage of the competition.

Speaking after the game, the Burkinabe coach was far from impressed with referee Amadu’s performance in the game.

“Yes we were defeated but it is the referee’s effort that won the match for Aduana. I am not somebody who talks too much about referees but the way they threatened the referee at halftime, that’s why the referee changed his mind,” he said.

Asante Kotoko returns to Ghana Premier League action on Wednesday when they host Bechem United in the matchday 19 games at the Baba Yara Stadium.