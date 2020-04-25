Singer and mum of one, Tiwa Savage, has admitted being humbled by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Tiwa Savage during her Instagram encounter said the coronavirus pandemic has definitely taught her a lot, humbled everybody and she hopes people will remember and do better when it all ends.

“This is a really weird time for everyone. Whether you are rich or famous; it affects everyone. It can be a little scary actually because one doesn’t know what would happen next. One doesn’t know what tomorrow brings.

“The coronavirus pandemic has humbled me because I had my album ready to be released. I had a lot of shows, festivals and tours lined up. All of that had to be cancelled and some postponed.

“We don’t know when this will stop. This is despite all the plans one has already made. It definitely humbled all of us,” she said.

“When this is over, I hope it teaches us to value the small things in life. I hope it teaches us to value spending time with family and saving; it is important to save when we get back to our normal lives.

“I hope we don’t go back to what we were doing before. I hope this teaches us to value family, our mental state and being close to God. It’s only God that can take us out of this,” she urged.