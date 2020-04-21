As boring as this lockdown may be, it has blessed us with the online presence of our celebrities as they share more moments from their private lives, thereby, giving fans and followers a peek into their activities.

Much-loved singer Tiwa Savage is one of the celebrities who has been sharing more content on her private life.

From videos of her bonding with her son to sharing beautiful photos of herself, the musician has kept her fans entertained.

Recently, Tiwa took to her official Instagram page to share videos of her making food in her kitchen.

The lockdown seems to have given her the time to cook as she showed off her skills to her fans and followers.

According to her, she is beyond a pretty face.

The first video showed the ‘Eminado’ crooner baking pie. From mixing the flour to the ingredients, Tiwa showed that she is not a newbie in the area of cooking.

The mother of one also used the opportunity to tell her prospective suitors to come for her now as her bride price is increasing.