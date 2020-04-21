Asamoah Gyan has admitted his relationship with Coach Kwasi Appiah has been soiled since the ‘controversial’ decision to strip him of the team’s captaincy.

With less than a month to the start of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Gyan lost his Black Stars captaincy to Andre Ayew.

The decision of the coach forced Gyan pronounced his retirement from the Black Stars but made a reversal to make himself available for selection following an intervention by President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Regardless of the truce between the two men to represent Ghana at the Afcon 2019, Gyan reveals it has been difficult to relate to each other as their bond has been soured.

“I haven’t spoken to him [coach Kwasi Appiah] in a while which is a bit strange,” Gyan, Ghana’s all-time leading goal scorer told TV3’s Juliet Bawuah.

“But anytime I see him, we will have our normal chats or jokes.

“For me, I think the relationship is a bit broken because of what happened in the past and I don’t know whether it is his conscience or mine but the relationship between me and him is a bit wide,” he added.

The Black Stars made their poorest output in Africa’s top competition in 13 years when they bombed out at the second round of the tournament in Egypt by Tunisia, losing out on penalties.

Gyan continues to be the General Captain of the team as new Black Stars Coach Charles Akonnor confirmed in his first interaction with local media in Accra where he also named his first call-up after taking charge of the team.