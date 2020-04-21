Popular actress cum philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh, has opened up on the challenges she is facing as she is currently feeding over 5,000 Nigerians.

The mother of one, who embarked on a cause to help Nigerians and Ghanaians with food stuff for the lockdown period, has cried out over how the crowd could not be controlled.

She took to her verified Instagram page with over 5 million followers and wrote:

THE TONTO DIKEH RAW FOOD DRIVE BANK, #COVID-19 #RELIEF ITEMS…. . . . This is just one of our many locations for the Covid-19 relief materials…. . . OUR (The Tonto Dikeh Foundation) AIM FOR THE COVID-19 RAW FOOD DRIVE BANK was To support 5,000 Nigerians (Adult) and Also support 2,000 Nigerian Children survive through this pandemic BUT, As we made our journey through this difficult times we realized that more than 7,000 NigerianS need our Help, WE INCREASED THAT NO. To 10,000 NIGERIANS AND TODAY WE HIT 10,000 RELIEF Packages 📦 sent out Courtesy of THE TONTO DIKEH FOUNDATION @t_d_foundation AND THE KIDS ADVOCACY AND DEVELOPMENT FOUNDATION @kingandredikehfoundation . ALSO #GHANA-2,000 amazing single parents and elderlys…. . THANK YOU SO MUCH TO THE HAND FULL OF PEOPLE WHO CAME TOGETHER TO CONTRIBUTED.. GOD BLESS YOU ALL, I can’t thank you enough.. BUT MAY ALL YOUR PRAYERS BE ANSWERED,AMEN.. . . . . .WE HAVE DONE ENOUGH BUT WE CANT RELENT NOW, WE WILL BE ADDING ADDITIONAL 2,000 SICK CHILDREN CONFINED TO THE HOSPITAL BED AT THIS TIME LIKE THIS..WE WILL BE GIVING THEM RELIEF MAYERIALS TO SEE THEM AND THEIR FAMILIES THROUGH THIS DIFFICULT TIME.. ALSO We will be paying Off Atleast 20Hospital bills as we go along different Hospitals to help The Families..

