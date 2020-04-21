Popular actress cum philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh, has opened up on the challenges she is facing as she is currently feeding over 5,000 Nigerians.

ALSO READ:

The mother of one, who embarked on a cause to help Nigerians and Ghanaians with food stuff for the lockdown period, has cried out over how the crowd could not be controlled.

She took to her verified Instagram page with over 5 million followers and wrote:

Below is a video of people at Tonto Dikeh’s house: