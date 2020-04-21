Imani Center for Policy and Education has scored government 60% in its fight against the spread of Covid-19 in Ghana.

According to a fellow at IMANI Africa, Casely Ato Coleman, despite the interventions by the government to curtail the spread of the virus, more work needs to be done to get rid of the virus from the country.

Ato Coleman, a former Country Director at Plan International Sierra Leone, was speaking Monday April 20 on Adom FM’s Burning Issues Program hosted by Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom following President Akufo-Addo’s announcement to lift the three-week restrictions imposed on the movement in parts of the country as part of efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The President said the three-week lockdown has achieved its objectives, among which was the need to scale up tracing and testing people who may have come into contact with those who had already tested positive.

But civil society groups and organisations are divided over the move by the president to lift the restrictions as the country continues to record new cases.

Groups such as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and All People’s Congress (APC) have criticized the government over its decision to lift the partial lockdown but the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), on their part, have commended the move.

But the IMANI Africa fellow believes although government is on course in achieving its five (5) key objectives, it needs to do more in the fight against the virus.

On limiting the importation of the virus from abroad into Ghana, he scored the government 100% over interventions rolled out through the closure of entry points.

“On the government’s strategic objective to limit the importation of the virus into the country, I will score the president 100%,” He told Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom

Despite the fact that nine people have died from the virus, Mr. Ato Coleman said the recovery rate was encouraging, making it too early to score the government.

On limiting the impact of the virus on social and economic life, the fellow scored the government 70% as the president lifted the restrictions of movement after series of testing.

He, therefore, cautioned the public to adhere to the social distancing protocols to enable the government get rid of the spread of the virus.

He also indicated the need for government to improve its social mobilization and community engagement using faith based leaders, traditional authorities and others.

Ato Coleman also cautioned against any form of politicization in efforts to fight against covid-19.

Ghana Medical Association’s Divisional Chairman in the Eastern Region, Dr. Akoto Ampaw

Contributing to the discussions, the Ghana Medical Association’s Divisional Chairman in the Eastern Region, Dr. Akoto Ampaw on his part said his outfit was expecting the president to impose restrictions on movement in the affected communities as the region has so far recorded 51 cases.

He believes that the time has come for the government to impose such restrictions on movements on Lower Manya Krobo and Asuogyaman district assemblies to enable the health officials to embark on enhancing contact tracing in the area.

Dr. Akoto Ampaw therefore appealed to the public to assist the health authorities in the fight against the virus by adhering to the safety protocols.