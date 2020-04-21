Former General Secretary of Hearts of Oak Maxwell Nana Yaw Asabre has accused the board members of the club of failing to reignite the pride of the club.

The former Ghana Premier League champions have failed to win any major trophy since the take over by the current board.

The last time the 19 times Ghana Premier League champions won a trophy was in 2009 season.

According to Asabre, the board must be questioned on why the club has sunk to the gutters and have failed to send the club to its glory days.

“I don’t remember the last time Hearts of Oak chalked a decade without winning a trophy,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

Maxwell Asabre

“The current board have disappointed the club and if I have my way, I would have get them out. They keep getting the priorities wrong and I am stunned they have not been able to rectify that.

“There is no peace among the members; backbiting among members and a whole lot. Meanwhile, the club Hearts of Oak thrives on peace and unity.

“The board member must be blamed for this misery because they are failing to do what is right. You cannot go out and buy players and within two years you ask the players to leave. No club on earth will do that.

Asabre also questioned the board decision to open shares.

“When I was told about the board decision to float shares, I was surprised because, by that, you are allowing everyone to come on board which is not good for a club like Hearts of Oak.

“I told one of the management members not to take such decision but after that, has the club been any better? he quizzed.

However, Bismark Owusu Bempah of Nhyira FM Sports who was also speaking on the issue also took the Hearts of Oak management to the cleaners.

Bismark Owusu Bempah

“At this crucial time, the Hearts of Oak management are thinking about how to get an assistant coach for the club,” he said.

“This should not be the attitude of management members if you want to win something meaningful.

“When Kim Grant left the club, look at the time they confirmed Edward Odoom as the interim coach.

“The attitude of the management has been poor and they must start revising their notes.

“For me, the next big thing to happen in Ghana football is Medeama SC. If you take a look at their structure and the way they are working, you will be surprised.

“They have been able to keep Samuel Boadu as their head coach for a very long time but you don’t that at Hearts of Oak. I will only call on the management of the club to back up their management style because they are not helping the club,” he added.