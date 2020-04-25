Two armed robbers, who operate with motorbike, James Anna and Ebenezer Torto, have been arrested by the Kaneshie Police after attempting to rob a lady around St. Theresa Catholic Church near the Awudome Cemetery.

According to the police, the lady was on her way to work and on reaching St. Theresa Catholic Church at Awudome, the suspects on a blue royal motorbike with registration number M-20-Great 9696 suddenly stopped and the rider pulled a sharp knife to demand for the lady’s phone and money.

“In an attempt to run for her life, she fell and suspect attacked her on the ground. Luck eluded them when the complainant shouted for help and suspects were arrested and brought to the station,” the police added in its crime report dated April 25, 2020.

The lady, however, sustained injuries.

The knife and the motorbike have been impounded and the suspects being processed for court.