Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has named former playmate, Michael Essien, as the best Ghanaian player he has played with at both club and country.

The 34-year-old played with Essien from 2003 to 2014 at the senior national football team of Ghana, the Black Stars.

Despite having played with several other fine players of their generation at both club and country, the former Sunderland striker says the former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfield kingpin is the best player he has ever played with.

“The best player I have ever played with is Michael Essien,” Gyan told Pulse Ghana in an interview.

Michael Essien

Meanwhile, the former Ghana captain picked two other players after Essien in his list of three greats he has ever featured with.

“For me, I think that the player that people didn’t see and didn’t regard that I think he is one of the best is Laryea Kingston. His IQ on the ball, his passing and everything. For me, he is one of the best players I have ever played with apart from Michael.

“Sulley was also a great player, he was a positive player. A player with vision; he knew how to create chances and assist. He provided most of the assists for my goals. He is somebody who does his talking on the field. He is not somebody who is open to the press but he always does his thing on the field. He had a great left foot, amazing shot. He is a motivator. He is somebody who tries to do his things indoors.

READ ALSO

“I always knew 98% that I would score when I played around Laryea Kingston and Sulley Muntari because they would always put the ball before you to score,” he added.

Essien, aside a successful career with the Black Stars had a fantastic club career with Lyon and Chelsea where he won several league titles and cup trophies both domestic and international including the UEFA Champions League.

Gyan played for many clubs outside the shores of Ghana such as Udinese, Rennes, Sunderland, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Al Ahly but now plies his trade with NorthEast United in the Indian topflight league.