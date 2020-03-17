Nigerian Grammy nominee, Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ogulu has been billed to perform at the Glastonbury Festival 2020.

The festival which is having its Golden edition, 50th anniversary sees Burna Boy performing in a culmination of contemporary performing arts.

Among artistes billed to perform at the festival are Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Diana Ross.

Also, the “Dangote” singer is however not the only Nigerian scheduled to perform as Seun Kuti, the son of late afrobeats legend, Fela Kuti was also listed to perform.

The festival is set to take place between 24th – 28th June 2020 at Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset in the UK.

Glastonbury Festival is a five-day festival of contemporary performing arts that takes place in Pilton, Somerset, in England. In addition to contemporary music, the festival hosts dance, comedy, theatre, circus, cabaret, and other arts

See below:



