A Ranking Member of the Health Committee in Parliament is alleging some government officials are carriers of deadly COVID-19 virus.

Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh explained that, the supposed government officials interacted with the staff of the Norway Embassy in Ghana who tested positive for coronavirus.

“I have the pictures to show how Ministers of State were interacting with him, [ Norwegian Embassy staff]” he stated on Adom TV’s flagship political show, Nnawɔtwe Yi, Saturday.

The Norwegian Embassy in Ghana on Friday, March 13, 2020 shut its office after one of its staff tested positive to coronavirus.

The victim is part of another from Turkey, who imported coronavirus to Ghana. The Embassy has indicated it is collaborating with the Ministry of Health to monitor the situation.

But the situation is getting scarier as a third suspected COVID-19 case has been recorded in the country.

A vindicated Mr Akandoh said it was obvious the Akufo-Addo government was not prepared to combat COVID-19 virus.

“From day one, I have always said government’s attitude towards coronavirus has been lackadaisical. After the announcement was made, a lot of questions have been raised. Our preparedness is very porous,” he said.

Hon Akandoh, who is also the Member of Parliament for Juaboso, claimed its not mere coincidence that just after President Nana Akufo-Addo announced the $100 million to deal with the pandemic, Ghana records two cases.

“Is it the case that the President knew something that we didn’t know? Why did Ghana record a case after the announcement?” he quizzed.

Hon. Akandoh urged Ghanaians to take safety precautions since the government has proven it cannot protect them.