Adomonline.com can confirm a third suspected coronavirus has been reported in Ghana.

The suspected sufferer, who works with a mining company, is said to have returned to the Kotoka International Airport after a trip abroad this week and flew to Obuasi by helicopter.

According to the sources, upon arrival at the airport, he looked sick and would not allow anyone to even touch his bag.

He, however, reported himself to a health facility in Kumasi where a series of tests were conducted. He is said to have tested positive.

The sufferer is reportedly under quarantine receiving treatment and undergoing medical observation.

Head of JoyNews‘ Health desk, Fred Smith says government is expected to make an official announcement on the development.