The District Director of Ghana Health Service at Birem North District in the Eastern region, Thomas Azurago says, the Afosu Health Center is in dying need of a Physician Assistant.

The Physician Assistant, according to him, would compliment the work of the few community health nurses and two midwives stationed at the facility.

Mr Azurago made the call when Newmont Akyem Development Foundation handed over three semi-detached bungalows to the Afosu Health Centre .

The facility is intended to serve as a Doctors’ bungalow and nurses’ quarters for the staff.

The health facility, due to lack of accommodation, didn’t have resident nurses to take care of 24 hour health needs of the people.

At a ceremony to hand over the staff bungalow to the center, General Manager of Newmont Goldcorp, Mr Joshua Mortoti said the project was built for the purpose of improving healthcare delivery in the mine host communities and the district.

He explained that Newmont, through such initiatives, is charting a course to ensure the attainment of the global sustainable development goals which seek to promote healthy lives and well-being.

He encouraged managers of the Afosu Health Center to replicate same gesture and deliver selfless and quality healthcare to the people of Afosu.

He expressed his outfit’s commitment to driving a long-term value creation to promote the well-being of all through partnership with their stakeholders.