Hiplife artiste Ellias Ewusi Essel, better known on stage as Donzy has taken to social media to flaunt his adorable twins who he describes as a blessing.

Donzy has been spotted in a photo he posted babysitting his twin boy and girl, Ailan Edvin and Aila Estelle Essel, respectively.

He described his parenthood experience as unique with the photos he shared.

“Parenthood is a unique journey that not everyone has the good fortune of experiencing. Everyone meet AILAN and AILA 👉🏼 @ailan_and_aila .. AILAN EDVIN ESSEL👑👶🏼 and AILA ESTELLE ESSEL 🎀👶🏼 .

“Those who will be tapping into my blessings should also get ready for the sleepless nights’ smh 😄 .. Big LOVE, ” his captioned read.

Watch the photos below: