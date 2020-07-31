Management of Ashesi University has shared a photo of an alumnus who served as Director of Photography for Beyonce‘s new visual album, Black Is King, which was released on Friday (July 31).

David Boanuh, according to the management, was the Director of Photography for scenes shot in Ghana.

Taking to the official Twitter page, the University said Mr Boanuh helped to bring unique representations of Africa to the film described as a “celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience.”

Beyonce initially announced the news with a surprise one-minute trailer for the visual album — which has also been described as a film — on her website in June, giving fans a first look at the Lion King-inspired release.

Written, directed and executive produced by Beyonce, Black Is King premiered globally via Disney+ about a year after the theatrical release of the Lion King remake, which Beyonce voiced in.

