Rappaholic Sarkodie has been humbled as Shatta Wale’s music video featuring Beyonce has finally seen the light of day.

The Already music video was tipped to be in session when Beyonce announced her studio movie ‘Black is King’ which is a companion to the ‘Lion King’ album.

True to her words, the official music video was released this dawn, July 31, despite its leaks having found its way to social media.

As expected, congratulations are in order for Shatta Wale, but one that has received massive attention is that of Sarkodie.

The two artistes have been on each other’s throat over who is the most internationally recognized and Sarkodie’s wishes is a big deal for netizens.

His comments insinuate he is excited for Shatta Wale’s project, the flag of Ghana and the Music industry has been globally raised high.

The rappaholic took to Twitter to celebrate the “Big Moment”, as he sees it, knowing fully well he will become a centre of trolls for his gesture.

See Sark’s tweet and some related comments below: