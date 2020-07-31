President Nana Akufo-Addo (R) with the national chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu

President Nana Akufo-Addo has charged the Muslim community to pray for peace for Ghana ahead of the December polls.

This was in a lengthy goodwill message to commemorate the 2020 Ed al-Adha celebration today, July 31, 2020.

He used the opportunity to reiterate the need to observe all laid down safety protocols to help curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

He further urged both Christians and Muslims in Ghana to continue to foster the spirit of unity and peaceful co-existence.

