A second-year gold-track student of Oyoko Methodist Senior High School(SHS) in Koforidua has died during examination.

The female student collapsed while writing Literature in English in the ongoing West Africa School Certificate Examination on Thursday afternoon.

She was immediately rushed to the St. Joseph Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Information available to Starr News gathered that the General Arts student was not well in the last three days and was treated at the sickbay.

The cause of death has not been ascertained as yet.

Education officials in the region have visited the hospital where she died.