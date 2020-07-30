Former President Jerry John Rawlings and his wife, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, have urged Muslims to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols as they celebrate Eid ul Adha.

The former first couple in a goodwill message to the Muslim community to commemorate the day called on them to practice “social distancing, wearing of masks, regular washing of hands and use of hand sanitisers.”

In a statement Thursday, Mr Rawlings said the disease has caused havoc in the lives of many, therefore, Muslims should remember to ask for mercy for the country and its citizens.

“We should also be a blessing on the less-privileged by sharing our celebratory meals with them. We wish all Muslims a solemn celebration,” the statement added.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW: