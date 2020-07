Some Ghanaian celebrities, especially those in the music sphere, have lauded dancehall musician Shatta Wale after visuals for his ‘Already’ song with Beyoncé dropped officially.

The list included Obrafour, Medikal and Yaa Pono among others who felt Shatta Wale had put Ghana on the map.

MORE:

Check out their reactions below:

I must confess 🤠 that I’m really proud of Shatta no matter what. Nigga came in the game and changed so much stuff . Bless you man — #VicToryALbum loading (@kwawkese) July 30, 2020

Shatta Wale ❤️🇬🇭🔥🔥🔥 — Donzy (@Donzy_Chaka) July 31, 2020

Make somebody frame this picture give me, I wan put for my studio ! @shattawalegh ❤️ pic.twitter.com/v56yw6kpDl — MEDiKAL (@AmgMedikal) July 31, 2020