Kumawood actress turned musician, Maame Yaa Jackson, is continuing to splash her social media handles with saucy and raunchy frames showing her hour-glass figure.

Actress Jackson has been dishing out stunning frames as she flaunts her curves and flawless dark skin online.

The budding Ghanaian singer has become famous not just as an actress but also for her music.

However, she has also been chasing clout and attention as she continues to ‘expose’ her bootylicious curves in recent sultry photos.

Her attractive frames have been spinning heads as her fans can’t seem to keep calm with their remarks beneath her posts.

In the latest photos, Miss Jackson was pictured donning tight and fitting short jeans showing off her raw backside.

The eye-popping photos also show her in a short-sleeve shirt with black and white stripes.

Miss Jackson’s photos have attracted commentaries after she shared the photos online.