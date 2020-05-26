Kumawood actress turned musician, Yaa Jackson, has dropped visuals for her first gospel song titled ‘BBF Ebefa.’

This comes shortly after she announced across her social media pages that she had changed and turned a new leaf.

The song and her demeanor in the video truly proved she had turned a new leaf as she did not capture the usual flaunting of expensive outfits.

Taking to Instagram to share the video, she wrote ‘BBF Ebefa’ official video out but this time around I wasn’t about to shoot with expensive clothes.

“All I had was this though I’m a bit broke I have Christ so I know all will be well. Please do well to watch the full video on YouTube,” she said.

The video has since attracted many well wishing messages with fans commending her on the new song.

