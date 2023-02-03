Controversial actress Yaa Jackson has got the last laugh on her haters who have speculated that she is undergoing a messy breakup from her baby daddy.

Earlier this week, speculations run rife that she is depressed after her now husband – after their private traditional ceremony – called off their relationship for yet-to-be-disclosed reasons.

Yaa Jackson seemingly gave some veracity to the claims with her recent posts on her social media pages which addressed betrayal and heartache.

However, the nose poking into her personal life has caused her to voice out and clarify the repots.

According to the actress, she remains a happy wife and mother, adding that all rumours of breakup are laughable.

While describing Manuel as her husband, the 22-year-old cautioned her naysayers not to use her posts on social media as a yard to determine her personal life.

In her words, the heartbreaking posts she has been making are simply coined from meme, and they in no way reflect her real life.

“I post memes and sometimes I don’t even read them…I post for screenshots and all that so if you see it and think I have broken up then…..,” she said on Snapchat.

She accompanied the video with latest portraits she has acquired of her husband, which she is displaying in her room.

