The Asokore Mampong District Court has admitted some students of Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational Institute facing charges of vandalism to GH¢2,000 each bail with one surety.

In addition, the 43 students will be expected to report at the Effiduase Police Station once every week.

This was when they appeared before the court presided over by His Worship Samuel Buaben Quansah.

About 39 students were initially arrested over a campus riot that led to the destruction of several property on Sunday, January 22.

The male school prefect and three females were later arrested in connection with the incident, bringing the number to 43.

The Prosecutor, ACP Kofi Blagogie, disclosed fingerprints on the destroyed vehicles have been taken to aid investigations.

Other suspects, according to him, are also being pursued in connection with the disturbances.

The lawyer for the students, Kwabena Gyamfi, expressed gratitude to the court for their bail and assured they [accused] will comply with every instruction given.

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to Thursday, March 2, 2023.