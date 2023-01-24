The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, has asked the police to declare the school prefect and other student leaders of Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational Institute wanted if they fail to show up and help with investigations.

This is linked to the student protest which led to the destruction of school and private property.

He says there is a need for the student leadership to prove their innocence and aid the investigation.

“All the prefects of the school if they don’t surrender should declare them wanted. They are the leaders, what shows that they are not involved and if they are not involved what did they do?” If you are the school prefect why should you run away? What have you done that you are running away?” he asked.

He further tasked the police to declare them wanted if they fail to show up.

“The police administration should declare them wanted immediately. If the parents are listening, they should bring all the children to the police station,” he added.