The Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational School at Asokore in the Ashanti Region has been closed down.

This is a directive of the Ghana TVET Service after some students went on a rampage on Sunday morning, protesting the poor results of their predecessors in their final examination.

About 40 of them have been arrested for causing damage to school property.

About four government vehicles, including a Mahindra and Isuzu pickup trucks, a Nissan Patrol and a school bus were vandalised.

A Toyota Vitz vehicle, owned by the Senior House Mistress, was also damaged.

The students also turned over another saloon car owned by a teacher.

In a statement, signed by the Ghana TVET Service Director-General, Mawusi Nudekor Awity, the closure was “upon the advice of the Sekyere East District Security Council and the Ashanti Regional Security Council.”

Students have been directed to vacate the school premises with immediate effect.

“The Security Services will be on hand to evacuate all the students to protect lives and property. Parents are advised to take steps to pick up their wards from the school,” portions of the January 22 statement read.

