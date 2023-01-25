The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has inaugurated a five-member committee nominated to investigate the disturbances at Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational Institute.

David Prah, Deputy Director-General, Ghana TVET Service, a nominated member has designated Richard Addo Gyamfi, Acting Ashanti Regional Director, Ghana TVET Service to take his place.

The members of the committee as inaugurated are Justice Samuel Obeng Diawuo, Justice of the Court of Appeal (chairman), Rt. Rev. Nuh Ben Abubekr, Retired Methodist Bishop (member), and David Adu-Osei, Retired Regional Commander of NIB (member).

The others are Richard Addo Gyamfi, Acting Ashanti Regional Director, Ghana TVET Service (member) and Dr Abeiku Apprey, Former Principal, Kumasi Technical Institute (member).

The Ashanti Regional Minister reminded the committee members of the disturbances at the school which have generated public interest due to the level of destruction and impunity with which it was done.

He noted that there is no clarity as to the actual causes of the riot as well as the extent and cost of damage, thus, the need to set up a committee to investigate the matter.

Among others, the Justice Samuel Obeng Diawuo committee will have to ascertain the identity of the perpetrators and any other matter they will deem fit.

The committee has been given two weeks to submit its report.

Simon Osei-Mensah expressed his confidence in the committee and indicated that the members of the committee have been carefully selected from varied relevant backgrounds so that they can bring their expertise and experiences to bear in unravelling the matter.

The Chairman of the committee Justice Samuel Obeng Diawuo thanked the Ashanti Regional Minister for the confidence reposed in the committee and promised to do their best in meeting the objectives of the committee.