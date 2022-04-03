Years after constantly denying being in a relationship, actress turned singer Yaa Jackson has finally bowed to pressure.

Yaa, in a latest post she made on Instagram, has admitted being a lover girl as she shows of her boyfriend.

The gentleman, identified simply as Manuel, has been her amorous partner since 2017.

She posted a throwback photo of them at an event in Kumasi, when she was resting on his laps.

It is unclear if Manuel owes credit to her new found passion for music, as he is an artiste road manager by profession.

It has been revealed that he is the same unfaced man who was captured tongue-kissing Yaa Jackson in a car.

While the gentleman in question has been showing her off publicly, the 22-year-old chose to keep her man out of public’s eye over personal reasons.

She has, however, flaunted him, in what is a rare instance, to celebrate his birthday in advance.