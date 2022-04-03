A 21-year-old man has allegedly murdered his grandparents at Akyem Hemang in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern region.

The suspect, Moses Appiah, alias Kuffuor, allegedly committed the dastardly act on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at about 5:30pm after pounding fufu for his now deceased grandparents, Appiah Korang ,80, and Yaa Yeboah,78.

He allegedly hit the the head of the deceased persons multiple times with pestle.

Starr News has gathered that a day before the incident the suspect pulled machete and threatened to kill the couple but was overpowered and the machete seized.

The Assembly Member for Akyem Hemang, John Appiah, narrated that: “It is alleged that he started taking hard drugs, hence misbehaving around. So three days ago he came to the house and pulled machete in attempt to butcher the grandparents but he was overpowered and machete taken away”.

The Assembly continued that ,”Yesterday these old couple returned home from their farm and put on fire cassava to prepare food which the suspect pounded the fufu for them. But after pounding the fufu he entered his room and pulled another cutlass threatening to kill them if they don’t release the machete seized from him. Shortly, he pulled a knife hidden at his back to stab them but a young boy in the house struck his hand with a stick in attempt to take the knife from him but the suspect quickly picked the knife and stabbed the young boy so he ran away.”

He said “the old man picked a stick and threatened the suspect to stop. The suspect overpowered the old man picked the stick and attacked the grandparents and hit them multiple times with the stick. He hit the head of the old man multiple times crushing the skull, fortunately, he was apprehended by the youth in an attempt to escape.”

The victims were rushed to Hawa Memorial Hospital for medical treatment but were already dead.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command told Starr News police have commenced investigations into the incident.

He said the Chief of the community, accompanied by 10 community members, arrested and brought the suspect to the police.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh said Police investigators proceeded to Hawa Memorial hospital at Osiem where both victims were confirmed dead by Dr Alhassan Fuseini who was on duty.

Examination of the body revealed deep laceration on the occiput and chest of the deceased persons .