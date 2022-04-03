Angry youth of Akyim Asunafo have razed down the building of suspected person who fired gunshots during a land clash.

The suspect is said to be one of the culprits who attacked and injured over eight residents over dispute relating to the ownership of a galamsey site.

One person has been confirmed dead, igniting some fury in the youth.

Information gathered indicated that at dawn the irate youth launched a revenge and set the suspect’s house on fire.

Some residents have been forced to vacate their homes due to the brewing tension.

The clash began when a group of residents are said to have led an excavation exercise to turn a farmland into a galamsey site.

However, some persons on the site attacked them unprovoked with machetes and other weapons leading to injuries.

The suspect is said to have accidentally discharged the bullet which hit one person in the rib, leaving him in a critical condition.

The victims, he said, are undergoing treatment at the Nglesi hospital.