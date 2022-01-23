A woman, identified as Jane Amos, has been hospitalised after a police inspector, Ezekah Akbelu, allegedly set her ablaze for refusing his love advances.

According to the victim, the officer, who happens to be her neighbour, threw a burning stove on her over a little altercation.

She said the incident happened when she took her niece to the bathroom to bathe her and on getting there, the Inspector accused her of wetting the floor.



Miss Amos explained that she asked him what the problem was but he refused to answer.

She alleged that the suspect had developed resentment for her because she turned down his alleged love/relationship advance and even threatened to teach her a lesson.



The victim alleged that the suspect trailed her to her corridor where she was cooking and proceeded to assault and strangle her.

When his attempt failed, she said he flung the hot meal and burning stove on her, lighting her on fire.

Other neighbours who heard her screams came to her aid and rushed her to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Police Inspector has been arrested and assisting investigations.