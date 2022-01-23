A college senior student of an Islamic Theology school has slit the throat of an 11-year-old junior student, Jubril Mato.

The junior student, Jubril, who is currently on admission at the intensive care unit of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital was, according to the report, being punished by the senior student for refusing to run errands for him.

“The senior colleague, from SS2 class, had sent Jubril on an errand, but he didn’t go. That fateful night, he came to pick him up and took him to a quiet place where he used a razor blade to severely cut his neck, injuring most of his arteries, nerves and trachea,” a source from the school stated.

The Senior student, according to the source, whose name has been concealed by the school management, left the victim for dead with his body soaked in blood.

After some minutes, Jubril struggled and took himself to the Principal’s Office, before he finally broke down and became unconscious.

Jubril was rushed to the hospital and was laid in a critical state at the Intensive Care Unit.

The perpetrator, who was said to be indoctrinated on psychotropic substances, was subsequently arrested and handed over to the police for further investigations.

The incident, according to the source, occurred on Saturday 16 January 2022 but the school management concealed it with the aim of keeping it away from the public.